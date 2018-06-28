Top Story

Joe Gaa talks about pool leaks, curbside recyling in report

Chariton City Manager Joe Gaa gave his city manager’s report at Monday night’s city council meeting.
County employees receive 3 percent wage increase

The Lucas County Board of Supervisors approved employee wage resolutions and contracts for the 2018-19 fiscal year at their meeting June 20. All county employees received a three percent wage increase.

Posted: June 28, 2018
Supervisors approve hiring deputy, dispatcher/jailer, sheriff’s office salaries

At their June 6 meeting, the Lucas County Board of Supervisors approved a couple of new hires for the Lucas county Sheriff’s Office as well as salaries for sheriff’s office employees for 2018-19.

Updated: June 28, 2018 - 3:48 pm
Two percent raise approved for Waterworks employees

At their June meeting, the Chariton Water Board approved a two percent raise for all Waterworks employees along with Water Superintendent Brad Robbins. The raises go into effect July 1, 2018.

Updated: June 28, 2018 - 3:47 pm
Chariton varsity girls fall to #2 Albia on Go Pink Night

The Chariton varsity softball team played hard but fell to powerful Albia, 11-0, in five innings on Go Pink Night at Savage Field in Chariton Monday night.

Updated: June 28, 2018 - 4:08 pm
CHS Varsity softball team commits no errors in loss at Central Decatur

The Chariton varsity softball team put forth a great defensive effort in a 6-1 loss at Central Decatur this past Wednesday night. Chariton didn’t commit any errors on the night and played a competitive game against the Cardinals but couldn’t muster enough offense to possibly pull off an upset.

Updated: June 28, 2018 - 3:33 pm
Tristan Brackett gets two hits in CHS varsity boys’ loss at Davis Co.

The Chariton varsity baseball team battled Davis County hard before losing, 7-2, at Bloomfield this past Thursday night.

Updated: June 28, 2018 - 3:30 pm
