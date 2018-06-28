The Lucas County Board of Supervisors approved employee wage resolutions and contracts for the 2018-19 fiscal year at their meeting June 20. All county employees received a three percent wage increase.
At their June 6 meeting, the Lucas County Board of Supervisors approved a couple of new hires for the Lucas county Sheriff’s Office as well as salaries for sheriff’s office employees for 2018-19.
At their June meeting, the Chariton Water Board approved a two percent raise for all Waterworks employees along with Water Superintendent Brad Robbins. The raises go into effect July 1, 2018.
The Chariton varsity softball team played hard but fell to powerful Albia, 11-0, in five innings on Go Pink Night at Savage Field in Chariton Monday night.
The Chariton varsity softball team put forth a great defensive effort in a 6-1 loss at Central Decatur this past Wednesday night. Chariton didn’t commit any errors on the night and played a competitive game against the Cardinals but couldn’t muster enough offense to possibly pull off an upset.
The Chariton varsity baseball team battled Davis County hard before losing, 7-2, at Bloomfield this past Thursday night.
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
© Copyright 2018, CHARITON NEWSPAPERS, Chariton, IA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.